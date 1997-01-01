Low-Fat Meat Cooking Tips

These principles apply to all cuts of meat, but are most important for cuts that have less fat to tenderize them.

Charlie Palmer
January 01, 1997

  • Get more flavor from oil-based marinades by first sautéing onions, chiles or spices in the oil.
  • Don’t let meat sit too long in highly acidic marinades or it will get chewy.
  • Salt meat lightly or not at all before cooking, so juices won’t be drawn out.
  • Sear steaks over high heat. Low-fat roasts should also be cooked at a high temperature.
  • Keep the heat low when braising or stewing; if the meat boils, it toughens.

