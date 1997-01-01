Low-Fat Meat Cooking Tips

These principles apply to all cuts of meat, but are most important for cuts that have less fat to tenderize them.

Get more flavor from oil-based marinades by first sautéing onions, chiles or spices in the oil.

Don’t let meat sit too long in highly acidic marinades or it will get chewy.

Salt meat lightly or not at all before cooking, so juices won’t be drawn out.

Sear steaks over high heat. Low-fat roasts should also be cooked at a high temperature.

Keep the heat low when braising or stewing; if the meat boils, it toughens.