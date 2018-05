LAVISH BUDGET

Porcelain plate Bernardaud's "Zanzibar," part of the French company's Fusion White line, is made of fine Limoges china ($75; 800-884-7775).

Bresaola, a tasty air-dried beef from the Alps, is available at specialty shops ($30 a pound) and presliced at supermarkets (look for Citterio brand; $5.50 for 4 ounces). Porcelain plate Villeroy & Boch's "Palm," from the German company's Metropolitan collection, is shaped like a leaf ($33; 800-223-1762).

Genoa salami, imported from Italy, is generally made from pork and veal and seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic and red wine ($7 a pound at delis and Italian markets).

Caperberries, the pickled fruit of the caper plant ($4 for 6 ounces; 888-472-1022 or www.tienda.com), are delicious with the shallotlike bulbs called lampascioni ($19 for 10 ounces; 877-907-2525 or www.esperya.com). Cornichons are crisp and tangy tiny gherkins ($2 for 12.5 ounces). Mixed with pickled pearl onions ($2 for 8 ounces) and served well-chilled, they're a terrific foil for salami and other cured meats.

Cocktail fork Reed & Barton's "Pointed Antique" ($42; 800-343-1383 or www.reedandbarton.com). Cocktail fork Kent Silversmiths' "Queen Anne" fork ($17 at Michael C. Fina; 800-BUY-FINA or www.michaelcfina.com).

Round bowl Georg Jensen's "Finger Bowl" is made of hammered sterling silver ($800; 212-759-6457).

Macadamia nuts Bazzini's come from wherever the crop is freshest and best ($16 a pound; 212-334-1280). Round bowl Ercuis's "Chinese" has a shiny silver-plated exterior ($83 at Gump's; 800-766-7628).

Marcona almonds are roasted in olive oil and salted ($6 a pound at specialty shops, like Fairway in Manhattan).