Londons Hottest New Hotel Restaurants

At the St. James’s Hotel and Club’s new restaurant, German chef Dieter Müller is inspired by Marco Polo’s spice route, preparing dishes like roast pigeon over anise polenta. Upstairs, the guest rooms have been upgraded with handmade silk wallpaper and Murano glass chandeliers.

One of London’s most venerable hotels recruited Paris chef Hélène Darroze and Paris designer India Mahdavi to give its dining rooms a French makeover. Mahdavi also redid the Coburg Bar: It now has purple wingback chairs, Hepplewhite love seats and a cocktail menu organized by decade, starting from the 18th century.

After nine years as chef at the Berkeley hotel’s Pétrus, Marcus Wareing has taken over from Gordon Ramsay and revamped the menu to include French-accented dishes like roasted veal loin with snail fricassee.

The ubiquitous Gordon Ramsay has transformed an 1820s coach house near Regent’s Park into a boutique inn. Angela Hartnett and Colin Buchan created the menu of refined comfort food like pumpkin risotto; some ingredients are available in the inn’s small shop.



