London's East End

While visiting Nuno Mendes' Viajante, don't miss these art galleries, shops and restaurants.
© Arch MacDonnell/ InHouse Design
1. Caravan
The whimsical items sold at this shop include ceramic owls and vintage mannequins. © Matthew Burlep
2. Whitechapel Gallery
At the restaurant of this modern-art gallery, Michael Paul cooks dishes like heritage carrot four ways (soup to pancake). © Jorge Monedero
3. The Hackney Pearl
This funky café-pub makes superlative cocktails. Visiting chefs from nearby restaurants such as St. John host occasional dinners. Courtesy of The Lollipop Shoppe
4. The Lollipop Shoppe
The design store stocks works from new talents, like Fredrik Mattson's colorful pendant light. © Amy Murrell
5. Bistrot Bruno Loubet
London's rock-star chef of the 1990s is back with dishes like a savory tart of mackerel and pickled vegetables.
6. Rochelle Canteen
Melanie Arnold and Margot Henderson (wife of Fergus Henderson) serve lunch only, in a former bike shed.