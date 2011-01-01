London's East End

While visiting Nuno Mendes' Viajante, don't miss these art galleries, shops and restaurants.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2011

Caravan © Arch MacDonnell/ InHouse Design

1. Caravan

The whimsical items sold at this shop include ceramic owls and vintage mannequins. Whitechapel Gallery © Matthew Burlep

2. Whitechapel Gallery

At the restaurant of this modern-art gallery, Michael Paul cooks dishes like heritage carrot four ways (soup to pancake). The Hackney Pearl © Jorge Monedero

3. The Hackney Pearl

This funky café-pub makes superlative cocktails. Visiting chefs from nearby restaurants such as St. John host occasional dinners. The Lollipop Shoppe Courtesy of The Lollipop Shoppe

4. The Lollipop Shoppe

The design store stocks works from new talents, like Fredrik Mattson's colorful pendant light. Bistrot Bruno Loubet © Amy Murrell

5. Bistrot Bruno Loubet

London's rock-star chef of the 1990s is back with dishes like a savory tart of mackerel and pickled vegetables.

6. Rochelle Canteen

Melanie Arnold and Margot Henderson (wife of Fergus Henderson) serve lunch only, in a former bike shed.

