Locavore Resources: West

California

From the bloomy, buttery Nocturne to the nutty, melting Picolo, Soyoung Scanlan makes unbelievable cow’s- and goat’s-milk cheeses, says chef Joseph Humphrey of Murray Circle in Sausalito, CA. The chef and cheesemaker are also collaborating on a cheese for Humphrey’s restaurant.

Humphrey likes to visit this Napa Valley ranch’s farm stand on weekends to find organic herbs and produce along with its wines, olive oils and grass-fed beef.

Humphrey marvels at Paul Johnson’s “absolute devotion” to sustainable seafood at his wholesale operation and unassuming Berkeley shop—and in Fish Forever, Johnson’s recent cookbook and guide.



Oregon

Chef Gabriel Rucker of Portland’s Le Pigeon insists his burgers would be incomplete without Ken’s ciabatta buns. The bakery also makes tarts, croissants and, on Monday nights, pizza.

“I work almost exclusively with Nicky USA for my meats—and their customer service is the best in the business,” Rucker says of this purveyor of buffalo, Oregon lamb and other rare meats.

“Anyone visiting Portland shouldn’t miss Steve’s store,” Rucker says. Tucked inside the Square Deal Wine Company, Steve Jones’s shop favors local cheeses like the tangy Hannah Bridge from Ancient Heritage Dairy in Scio—the first sheep’s-milk dairy in the state.



