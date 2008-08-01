Locavore Resources: Northeast

Massachusetts

Captain Marden’s Seafoods

Kim Marden’s relationships with area fishermen ensure the freshest possible quahogs, haddock fillets and other New England favorites for home cooks and chefs like Tony Maws of Craigie Street Bistrot in Cambridge; Captain Marden’s will also overnight anything it sells in its retail store.

Iggy’s Bread of the World

“Iggy’s makes its bread old-world style, using almost all organic products,” says Maws. “The crusts bring me back to my time cooking in France.”

Verrill Farm

Maws buys produce from Verrill’s; the farm store also carries local Stonewood Farm turkey and Shattuck’s Sugar House maple syrup.



New York

Guy and Cindy Jones supply their Hudson Valley farm stand, CSA and chefs like Andrew Feinberg of Franny’s in Brooklyn, with produce from sorrel to cardoons; in return, chefs cook monthly reservation-only dinners at the farm.

Third-generation dairy farmers Dave and Sue Evans produce exquisite organic milk from grass-fed Jersey and Ayrshire cows for chefs like Feinberg and customers at their farm store.

Feinberg loves this Brooklyn brewery, whose category-defying beers (like the chocolaty Brownstone that’s part porter, part ale) reflect the quirky spirit of 29-year-old brewmaster Shane Welch.



Rhode Island

Champe Speidel of Bristol’s Persimmon restaurant gets razor clams from this shellfish farm, which harvests its clams, mussels and oysters to order.

Speidel likes the cheeses, honeys and oils at Tom and Jennifer Jansen’s shop; check out Rhode Island favorites like Shy Brothers’ Hannahbells cheese and wildflower honey from Tiverton’s Beebop Apiaries.

On Nantucket, this arm of Cisco Brewers has caught Speidel’s attention with its vodkas, gin and rum, but the proprietors’ real passion is their single-malt whiskey, which debuts this month.



