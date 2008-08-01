Locavore Resources

Chefs in Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island share their favorite regional finds, from beer to mussels and honey. More...»

Chefs in North Carolina and Washington, DC, pick outstanding local purveyors of herbs, pork, peaches and cheese. More...»

Chefs in Minneapolis, Kansas City and Cleveland name their favorite regional vineyard, brewery and mushroom farm. More...»

Buffalo Rock Ginger Ale, alligator ribs and rock shrimp are some of the local favorites of chefs in Alabama and Florida. More...»

Organic ice cream in New Mexico, small-batch rum in Texas, and organic and fair-trade coffees in Colorado are among the favorites of chefs there. More...»

A chef in Oregon loves that state’s first sheep’s-milk dairy, while a California chef frequents a Napa Valley ranch’s farm stand. More...»