Local Flavors

Extraordinary chefs from around the country share their most delicious recipes for August’s most prolific vegetables. Plus, a local resources guide.
Eggplant
Eggplants from the farmers’ market are often much sweeter than supermarket varieties. Look for firm eggplants that are heavy for their size, with tight, smooth and shiny skin and bright-green stems.
Peppers
There are loads of heirloom pepper varieties, ranging from mild and sweet to fiery hot, that never make it to supermarkets. The freshest are weighty with sturdy, green stems; avoid any peppers that rattle.
- Roasted Red Peppers with Tonnato Sauce
- Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree
- Angel Hair Pasta with Red Pepper Pesto and Basil
Corn
Corn is best eaten within a day or so of harvest because its sugars begin turning starchy soon after it’s picked. Look for ears with husks that are bright green, moist and tight.
Squash
When choosing summer squash, like zucchini, look for ones that are firm, heavy and free of nicks. At farmers’ markets, you can often find squash so fresh that they still have their flowers attached.
- Zucchini Ribbons with Cranberry Beans and Pecans
- Yellow Squash Soup with Scallion Salad
- Squash and Zucchini “Linguine” with Goat Cheese
Tomatoes
Deeply flavored heirloom tomatoes, which come in many shapes and colors, are often too delicate to ship long distance, but they are available at farmers’ markets. Tomatoes should be heavy and barely yield to touch.
- Tomato, Radicchio and Grilled-Peach Salad with Basil Oil
- Pickled Farm-Stand Tomatoes with Jalapeños
- Tomatoes with Sesame-Miso Sauce and Plum Vinaigrette