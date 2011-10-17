Light Whites

1. 2003 Josef Leitz Rüdesheimer Magdalenenkreuz Riesling Spätlese ($25)



One of Germany's most talented young winemakers, Josef Leitz managed to capture the warmth of the great 2003 vintage in an 8 percentalcohol wine. An initial impression of soft, ripe sweetness leads to a firm, clean finish.2. 2003 Boutari Moschofilero $16



Flamboyant and exotic, this slightly off-dry wine, made from the Moschofilero grape, is the best-selling white in its native Greece. 3. 2004 Indaba Sauvignon Blanc $9



Dry, delicious and mildly herby, this unoaked South African white is a great summer find.4. 2002 Aminea Fiano di Avellino $19



This modern new winery in Taurasi (the shin of Italy's boot) gives the ancient Fiano grape a fresh and vibrant twist with a hint of lemon.5. 2003 Sofia Blanc de Blancs $20



Named for Francis Ford Coppola's daughter, Sofia Coppola, this sparkling wine is made at Napa's Niebaum-Coppola winery in the style of an Italian Prosecco. Light in both carbonation and alcohol, it's a little bit crisper than most Proseccos.