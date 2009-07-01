Lettie Teague’s Favorite 5 Wine-list Finds

Here, five excellent bottles that Lettie discovered while tasting with Chris Cannon and Francesco Grosso of Manhattan’s Marea. Prices are suggested retail.

Lettie Teague
July 01, 2009

2007 La Cappuccina Soave ($15)

“You could drink this wine all day,” Marea’s Chris Cannon said when we tasted the bright, lovely northern-Italian white. And at this price, you could afford to as well. It’s my favorite cheap find.

2007 Château de la Fessardière Muscadet ($17)

While Muscadet is a go-to bargain white, this Loire bottling really delivers uncanny complexity for the price. Its long, mineral finish makes it a natural partner to oysters.

Cava Reserva Brut “L’Hereu” Raventós i Blanc ($20)

Although Chris and Francesco had both had this cava before, it was a revelation to me. It’s a wonderfully well-balanced, creamy Spanish sparkling wine that is possessed of remarkable finesse. And at $20, it’s truly a great buy.

2007 Fratelli Alessandria Verduno Pelaverga ($25)

If I were going to drink a red wine with my seafood, I might choose this bright, juicy Piedmontese bottling made from Pelaverga, one of Chris’s favorite obscure Italian grapes.

2008 Clos Ste. Magdeleine Cassis Rosé ($28)

This beautiful wine from a stunning seaside vineyard in Provence isn’t cheap, but it is without question one of the finest rosés I have had in a long time. Chris and Francesco Grosso, Marea’s wine director, said yes to it straightaway.

