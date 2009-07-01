Lettie Teague’s Favorite 5 Wine-list Finds

2007 La Cappuccina Soave ($15)

“You could drink this wine all day,” Marea’s Chris Cannon said when we tasted the bright, lovely northern-Italian white. And at this price, you could afford to as well. It’s my favorite cheap find.

2007 Château de la Fessardière Muscadet ($17)

While Muscadet is a go-to bargain white, this Loire bottling really delivers uncanny complexity for the price. Its long, mineral finish makes it a natural partner to oysters.

Cava Reserva Brut “L’Hereu” Raventós i Blanc ($20)

Although Chris and Francesco had both had this cava before, it was a revelation to me. It’s a wonderfully well-balanced, creamy Spanish sparkling wine that is possessed of remarkable finesse. And at $20, it’s truly a great buy.

2007 Fratelli Alessandria Verduno Pelaverga ($25)

If I were going to drink a red wine with my seafood, I might choose this bright, juicy Piedmontese bottling made from Pelaverga, one of Chris’s favorite obscure Italian grapes.

2008 Clos Ste. Magdeleine Cassis Rosé ($28)

This beautiful wine from a stunning seaside vineyard in Provence isn’t cheap, but it is without question one of the finest rosés I have had in a long time. Chris and Francesco Grosso, Marea’s wine director, said yes to it straightaway.

