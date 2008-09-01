Lettie Teague’s Buying Guide: Wine Vintages To Remember

Bordeaux 2005

Château Cantemerle ($45)

There was a huge amount of hype surrounding the 2005 vintage, and the very high prices reflected that fact, but this elegant wine is an excellent buy.

Burgundy 2006

Colin-Morey En Remilly Saint-Aubin ($48)

The 2005 vintage was much ballyhooed, but 2006 also produced terrific whites, like this wonderfully rich, minerally wine from the talented Pierre-Yves Colin.

Germany 2007

Laible Durbacher Plauelrain Baden-Ortenau Riesling Spätlese Trocken ($30)

The 2007 vintage in Germany was simply outstanding, as this peach-inflected Riesling shows, with its bright acidity and long, clean finish.

Long Island, NY 2007

Paumanok Chenin Blanc ($28)

It can be hard to get grapes consistently ripe on the North Fork of Long Island, but 2007 was an excellent vintage for the region; this dry, Loire-style Chenin Blanc is a stellar example of what this grape can do in a good year.

Oregon 2006

Elk Cove Mount Richmond Willamette Valley Pinot Noir ($48)

The 2006 vintage produced ripe and juicy Pinots, like this well-crafted single-vineyard bottling from Elk Cove.