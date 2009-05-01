Lesson 5: Tostones

Total: 30 min. 6 Servings

Step 1

Peel 3 unripe (firm and green) plantains: Cut off the ends using a sharp knife, score the skin on four sides, then use your fingers to pry the skin loose.

Step 2

Cut peeled plantains into one-inch pieces. Fry them in a skillet in 3 cups of vegetable oil for five minutes, then set them out on paper towels to drain and cool slightly.

Step 3

Smash each fried plantain to a quarter-inch thickness with a tool called a tostonera. You can also use a mallet or the heel of your hand.

Step 4

Soak the plantains in salty water for one minute; they’ll emerge perfectly seasoned. Set them out on paper towels to drain.

Step 5

Fry the tostones again for five minutes until crisp; drain them on paper towels and season with a little bit more salt before serving. They’re delicious with a squirt of fresh lime juice, too.



