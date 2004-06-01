Lemongrass

It looks a bit like scallions and smells a bit like lemon,but delicately flavored, gently aromatic lemongrass is unique. Here, this Asian staple shows its range—even doubling as a grilling skewer.

Grace Parisi
June 01, 2004

How to Trim the Stalk

Many recipes call for only the tender inner bulb of the lemongrass stalk. Here's the best way to prep it.

1. Cut off the root and the upper two-thirds of the stalk. What's remaining contains the bulb.
2. Peel the outer leaves of the lemongrass stalk—usually just one or two layers—to reveal the bulb.
3. Clockwise from top: The bulb is usually minced, sliced or crushed before it's added to a dish.

Photographs: Eric Piasecki

Lemongrass Tips

1. Make lemongrass-scented tea by infusing a crushed stalk in a pot of boiling water for 10 minutes then using the water to make green tea.

2. Give grilled foods an aromatic smokiness by scattering lemongrass tops over hot coals or on top of the gas burners before putting food on the grill.

3. Add a subtle lemony flavor to roast chicken or fish by lining the bottom of a roasting pan with the crushed tops of lemongrass stalks, then placing the food on top.

Tell Us

What flavors should we feature in the future?

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up