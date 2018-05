Elinor Klivans, the author of Fearless Baking and three other cookbooks, got her start as the "cheesecake specialist" at a restaurant in Camden, Maine. That meant coming up with new cheesecakes every week, with some hits (apple cheesecake) and a few misses (margarita cheesecake). Her creamy, tangy lemon cheesecake bars would definitely count as a success, plus they're portable enough to bring on a picnic.