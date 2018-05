meringue master Kentucky native Scott Bieber, the chef at Eli's Restaurant in New York City, grew up on his grandmother's lemon meringue pie. Bieber's modernized version of this recipe is a cake-pie hybrid that's even taller than grandma's blue-ribbon dessert, with billowy meringue not just on top but all along the sides.

Recipe from Scott Bieber of Eli's Restaurant, 1411 Third Ave., New York, NY; 212-717-9798.