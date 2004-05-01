Lemon-Coconut Tart with Brown-Sugar Cream

Food & Wine
May 01, 2004

Karen Barker, the pastry chef at Magnolia Grill in Durham, North Carolina, makes a lemon pie that delivers more than sweetness and fluff. Her smooth lemon filling is decidedly tart, offset by pillows of brown-sugar whipped cream and a slightly crunchy and chewy coconut crust. Barker advises seeking out frozen shredded coconut, but Baker's Angel Flake coconut (sold in plastic bags on the supermarket shelf) will do in a pinch.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up