Lemon-Coconut Tart with Brown-Sugar Cream

Karen Barker, the pastry chef at Magnolia Grill in Durham, North Carolina, makes a lemon pie that delivers more than sweetness and fluff. Her smooth lemon filling is decidedly tart, offset by pillows of brown-sugar whipped cream and a slightly crunchy and chewy coconut crust. Barker advises seeking out frozen shredded coconut, but Baker's Angel Flake coconut (sold in plastic bags on the supermarket shelf) will do in a pinch.