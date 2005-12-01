Indian Takeout - Learning Punjabi Fast

For most three-star pastry chefs, opening an Indian takeout place would seem an unlikely career move. But inspired by the recipes of one of her pastry students, Heather Carlucci-Rodriguez left her job at Manhattan's L'Impero to open a tiny shop, Lassi, selling especially fresh and vibrant versions of classic Punjabi dishes.

Menu Tip

The namesake yogurt drink at Carlucci-Rodriguez's shop, Lassi, comes in classic Indian flavors like mango, rose and salty, as well as coffee and lemon blossom. DETAILS 28 Greenwich Ave., New York City; 212-675-2688.