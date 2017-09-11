Le Creuset Is Releasing More 'Beauty and the Beast' Cookware

You can now invite even more people to be your guests for dinner with the newest limited-edition Beauty and the Beast-themed pot from Le Creuset.

As part of a branding event held in conjunction with the release of Walt Disney Studios' live-action Beauty and the Beast film earlier this year, Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma teamed up to offer fans of good food and a great Disney classic a limited-edition cobalt blue enamel cast iron soup pot. Now, they're releasing more Beauty and the Beast-inspired cookware that is sure to beautify your kitchen and perhaps put you all on par with the skills of the Beast's very own stove/cook, Chef Bouche.

The newest version of the special pot will come in Soleil, a bright yellow reminiscent of Belle's iconic dress.

"We realized both Le Creuset and Disney fans are hungry for more, which led to the creation of the soup pot inspired by Belle's beautiful yellow dress," Faye Gooding, CEO of Le Creuset of America, said in a statement.

While only 500 of the blue pots were released, 1,000 of the yellow pots will be available, priced at $280 each. You can purchase them starting September 15 through either the Le Creuset and Disney websites or in Le Creuset Signature stores.

Also an enameled cast iron pot, the Belle-themed soup cookware shares an almost identical design to its "beastly" cobalt counterpart. Like the lid of the original version, the Soleil yellow will feature two iconic red roses (like those from the story) and a handle with the inscription, "Be Our Guest." The pot holds 2 3/4 quarts and coupled with its fated match, you may be able to feed nearly an entire provincial town.

With the announcement of the first exclusive Disney collaboration, Faye Gooding, CEO of Le Creuset of America, shared the reasoning behind "the magical collaboration" as part of Le Creuset's mission "to inspire and empower people everywhere to make joy through cooking."