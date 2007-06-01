Layer Cake Greatness

Layer Cake Variations

Spice Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Frosting

Add 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves to the dry cake ingredients. Beat 2 tablespoons bourbon and 1/4 cup ground toasted pecans into the frosting.

Lemon Cake with Lemon Frosting

Add 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest to the cake batter. Beat 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest and 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice into the frosting.

Marble Cake with Chocolate Frosting

Mix 2 cups of the batter with 4 ounces melted and cooled bittersweet chocolate; dollop over the remaining batter in the pans and swirl with a knife. Melt 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate in 1/4 cup heavy cream, let cool and beat into the frosting.



