Laura Werlin Names 5 Crimes Against Cheese

Cheese genius Laura Werlin identifies the five mistakes that most people make when it comes to cheese, and how to avoid them.

EATING THEM COLD.

It’s best to bring cheese to room temperature (assuming your room is somewhere in the range of 68 to 70 degrees). Eating them too cold mutes their flavors so much, there’s almost no point in eating them. EATING TOO MUCH.

So often at parties we’ll set out a cheese plate with enough cheese to feed an army, when we only need a few bites. As a result, Americans vilify cheese as an indulgence for special occasions, because they eat too much. Cheese should be eaten and enjoyed every day of the year. PLASTIC WRAP.

It’s acceptable for a cheese shop to wrap cheeses in plastic when the cheeses are rotating through quickly. But at home, plastic suffocates the cheese and imparts petroleum flavors. RED WINE.

People often pair a big red wine with a creamy cheese, but the creaminess tends to bring out an unpleasant drying sensation in the wine. It’s often said that fat cuts tannins, but that’s not the case with creamy cheeses. FEAR.

People tend to fear new styles of cheeses. I often say in America we have only two kinds: Brie and cheddar. It can be such a wonderful experience to discover new kinds; it’s essential to try.