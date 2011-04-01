Laura Werlin: Cooking with Cheese

Cookbook author Laura Werlin reinvents classic cheese recipes, like mac and cheese, to add even more cheese.

Kate Heddings
April 01, 2011

Plus:

"Toasty, nutty and fantabulously crunchy, with plenty of oozing cheese" is how Laura Werlin describes the perfect sandwich. Werlin has written five books on cheese, starting with The New American Cheese, and including not one but two books on grilled cheese (the latest is Grilled Cheese, Please!). The recipes here reveal the obsessiveness of someone who admits, "I used to dream about cheese." They range from a mac and cheese topped with more cheese in the form of cheddar crisps to a chopped salad with blue cheese in the dressing and more blue cheese sprinkled on top. Then there's her grilled cheese with andouille, made with both extra-sharp cheddar (for flavor) and Monterey Jack (for meltiness). They're the kind of recipes any cheese fanatic might dream about.

Building a Cheesier Mac and Cheese:

Tillamook All Natural Cheddar

Cheddar A sharp aged cheddar, like Tillamook All Natural, has superb flavor.Cheddar Crisps

Crisps Shred the cheddar and melt in a skillet to serve with the mac and cheese.Pinot Noir

Wine Pair the dish with a berry-rich California Pinot Noir.Stovetop Mac and Cheese with Cheese Crisps

Finished Recipe:

Paprika adds smoky flavor to this super-creamy dish that includes Fontina, cheddar and mascarpone. Cheese crisps replace the usual bread crumbs on top.

slideshow More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Cooking with Cheese: Fast Cheese Tips

Best All-Around Supermarket Cheese

At a store with few good options, Gruyère rarely disappoints, Werlin says.

Best Melting Cheeses

Werlin's favorites are Monterey Jack, Muenster, Fontina, Gouda, mild cheddar and Gruyère.

Best Uses for Sharp Cheddar

Sharp cheddar is drier than the mild kind, so it stays firmer when heated. Use it for flavor, not for meltiness.

Video: Laura Werlin on a Great Cheese Appetizer


More Irresistible Cheese:

F&W's Cheese GuideF&W's Cheese GuideDeliciously Gooey Grilled Cheese SandwichesDeliciously Gooey Grilled Cheese SandwichesHow to Throw a Great Wine and Cheese PartyIncredible Cheese Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up