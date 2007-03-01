Mascarpone-Swirled Brownies

Food & Wine
March 01, 2007

Since its kitchen is so tiny, La Laiterie at Farmstead restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, serves only desserts that can be prepared ahead of time. Kate Jennings, the co-owner and pastry chef, doesn’t mind, since she’d rather make a pie than a soufflé. Here, her homespun style translates into fudgy brownies laced with mascarpone and served with sweet-salty clusters of peanuts and popcorn.

