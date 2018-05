Swedes eat a traditional sweet called a semla every Tuesday from just before Lent through Easter. It’s a soft cardamom-spiced bun filled with almond paste and topped with whipped cream. In a nod to home (and because semlor aren’t easy to find in New York City), Swedish-born Carina Ahlin, the pastry chef at Manhattan’s Aquavit, serves the delicious pastries on Tuesdays.