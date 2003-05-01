Lamb Kebabs & Pinot Gris

Perfect Wine Match

Grilled lamb is always paired with a dry red, right? Not necessarily. Because sweet-and-sour chutney won't do any favors for most reds, the best match for this dish is a dry, fruity white. A lush white like a Pinot Gris from Oregon or California has the body and flavor to balance the chutney's intense flavors. My first choice, the 2000 Eyrie Vineyards Estate Pinot Gris ($15) from Oregon, has a ripe, fruity quality that contrasts nicely with the tangy chutney and the smoky lamb. As an alternative to Pinot Gris, I'd recommend the 2001 Chateau St. Jean Pinot Blanc ($18) from Sonoma, which has the richness to work with yogurt.

--Richard Nalley