L.A. Nightlife Hit List

A year-and-a-half-old Russian-themed bar with an appropriately vodka-centric drink list.

A clone of a stylish Japanese restaurant in downtown Manhattan, housed in Beverly Hills’s trendy new Thompson Hotel.

Tom Colicchio’s West Coast outpost of Craft, overseen by talented chef Matthew Accarrino.

A gritty bar beloved for its tequila list, laid-back crowd and posters of Mexican wrestlers on the walls.

One of Colicchio’s favorite Los Angeles hangouts, with an old-school Italian-American feel, red booths, pizzas and classic drinks.

A late-night strip-mall restaurant favored for its authentic Thai dishes, like a salad of braised duck’s feet and wide noodles topped with pork cooked three ways.

Los Angeles nightlife czar Sam Nazarian’s crowded new lounge, with ultra-kitschy design and cocktails made with all kinds of vegetable juices.