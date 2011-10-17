K n i v e s V i n e g a r C h e f s N e w s

Over a Barrel

In the wine world, St. Helena Olive Oil's Cabernet vinegar would be a collector's item: only 1,000 cases of Cask 85 have been released. Made from Napa Valley grapes, it was aged in an oak cask for 15 years ($30 for 375 ml; 800-939-9880).

Ready, Seth, Go

Above their Boarding House restaurant in Nantucket, chef Seth Carter Raynor and his wife, Angela, are opening a spot for coastal cuisine. It's called Pearl; check those oysters carefully (12 Federal St.; 508-228-9622).

In a Lather

Casanova drank chocolate daily as an aphrodisiac. What would he have done if he'd had chocolate soap? For its Fleurs de Chocolat bath products, Fresh mixes cocoa extract with pear and orange essences ($7 for a bar of soap; 800-373-7420).

Where's Waldy?

After New York's Rainbow Room, where can a chef go? Quite a few places, it seems. Waldy Malouf, is overseeing three restaurant openings this summer, one in Stamford, Connecticut, and two in Manhattan: Blackbird and Waldy's on 56th.

Buzz

Cutting-edge cutlery: the Chef's Choice EdgeSelect 120 knife sharpener helps all kinds of blades stay edgy; Lamson & Goodnow, whose knives with scalloped blades are used by chefs for smooth,precise cutting, now makes a seven-inch Japanese-style slicer for the home cook; Laguiole's elegant pâté slicer and server come with polished handles made of exotic woods, including pistachio.