Kitchens: Board of Health | Identibord cutting boards

Clostridium perfringens. What wouldn't you do to avoid such a gruesome-sounding bacteria? To help prevent food-borne illnesses, Britain's Identibord has developed a line of color-coded, solid-beech cutting boards in three sizes to separate ingredients during prep. A set of six boards includes one with a red dot for raw meat and poultry and a blue-dotted one for raw fish. Green is for washed fruits and vegetables, while white is for bread and dairy products (from $160; 011-44-870-240-8117 or identibord.co.uk).

