Kitchen Tools Guide

Utensil Mash-Up Bambu’s organic bamboo “spoontulas” ($16 for three; cooking.com) are some of our favorite new utensil hybrids. Here, three more we love.

October 17, 2011

Utensil: Paddle Thermometer
Combination of: thermometer + spatula
Great for: Tempering chocolate and heat-sensitive sauces ($20; surlatable.com).

Utensil: Wire Tongs
Combination of: whisk + tongs + spatula
Great for: Whisking sauces and flipping steaks ($22; chefcentral.com).

Utensil: Over-the-Sink Board
Combination of: cutting board + colander
Great for: Washing, draining and chopping in one spot ($30; crateandbarrel.com).
Scrub Gloves

Vegetable Scrub Gloves

Danish-designed Skruba textured nylon gloves easily remove dirt from potatoes, root vegetables and mushrooms.Chefs’ Top Tools

