Kitchen Tools Guide

Utensil Mash-Up Bambu’s organic bamboo “spoontulas” ($16 for three; cooking.com) are some of our favorite new utensil hybrids. Here, three more we love.
Utensil: Paddle Thermometer
Combination of: thermometer + spatula
Great for: Tempering chocolate and heat-sensitive sauces ($20; surlatable.com).
Utensil: Wire Tongs
Combination of: whisk + tongs + spatula
Great for: Whisking sauces and flipping steaks ($22; chefcentral.com).
Utensil: Over-the-Sink Board
Combination of: cutting board + colander
Great for: Washing, draining and chopping in one spot ($30; crateandbarrel.com).
Vegetable Scrub Gloves
Danish-designed Skruba textured nylon gloves easily remove dirt from potatoes, root vegetables and mushrooms.
