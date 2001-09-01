Kitchen Show's Top 10

Ultra Keg Viking's Stainless Steel Beverage Dispenser keeps up to a half barrel of beer on tap. Weatherproof, it's ideal for outdoor entertaining, rain or shine ($2,600; 888-845-4641).

Faucet Forget brushed stainless steel: Faucets have gone copper to match the pipes. The Moen Colonnade Faucet has a copper-titanium finish that won't tarnish, corrode or discolor ($380; 800-289-6636).

Fridges Both the GE Arctica Refrigerator and the Frigidaire Next Generation Refrigerator have new technologies to cool the interior quickly after the door is opened to prevent food from spoiling. What's more, the Arctica's through-the-door icemaker works 40 percent faster than most fridges, ($1,850 to $2,300; 800-626-2000). The Next Generation has separate temperature controls for different compartments, such as those for meat and fruit ($800 to $1,700; 800-FRIGIDAIRE).

Oven The Fisher & Paykel Convection Oven has an eye-catching design that matches the company's beautiful curved-front drawer dishwasher. But the aesthetics are just a bonus: The hot air currents bake more evenly, and a built-in meat thermometer beeps and shuts off the oven automatically when your roast is done ($1,900; 800-863-5394).

Sink F. A. Porsche (guess what his family's business is) designed the sleek Franke Mythos Sink. A cutting board and colanders can be inserted to maximize workspaceand help take dinner from zero to 60 in no time flat ($850; 800-626-5771).

Dishwasher GE Monogram Chef's Dishwasher is configured for pots and pans: The lower rack accommodates up to 15-inch-high stockpots (from $1,050 to $1,170; 800-626-2000). It's a great match with Anolon Titanium Hard-anodized Cookware, which is dishwasher-safe. That means it won't streak or discolor ($30 to $155 a piece; 800-326-3933).

Cone Maker With the Chef's Choice Ice Cream Cone Maker, you pour batter on a round waffle griddle, then twist the wafer around a conical form that comes with the machine ($50; 800-342-3255).

Measuring Tool The Oxo Angled Measuring Cup is easier to fill accurately because you can read markings on the inside while looking down into the cup as you pourno need to crouch to counter level to read the calibrations on the outside ($5; 800-545-4411).