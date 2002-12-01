Kitchen | Saeco's Italia Home Espresso machine

Why stand in line for a Venti skim latte when you can make one at home? Saeco's new Italia Home Espresso machine, built to Starbucks specifications, is designed to replicate the chain's trademark coffee drinks. The slim, streamlined, fully automated machine is surprisingly easy to use. Just fill the removable tank with water, put beans into a compartment on top and push a button. The machine grinds the beans internally, tamps the grounds, then dumps the used ones into a holding tank. At $895, the Saeco is not exactly cheap, but buy it before January 7 and it'll cost only $695. Just think: If you make 200 grande lattes, the machine pays for itself (800-STARBUC or www.starbucks.com).

Monical F. Forrestall