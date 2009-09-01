Kitchen News: Equipment Innovations

Courtesy of Bosch

Ultra-Quiet Dishwasher

The Bosch 800 Plus is almost silent and is water-efficient, using as little as 1.5 gallons per cycle. A V-shaped third rack holds small dishes and cutlery. From $1,649; bosch.com.

Courtesy of Kenmore

Gleaming Fridge

Black Stainless

The steel finish on Kenmore Elite Trio resists fingerprints and blends in with both black and stainless steel appliances. Hidden door hinges give the fridge a built-in look. Plus, a blue LCD screen allows precise temperature controls. From $3,100; kenmore.com.

Courtesy of Liebherr

User-Friendly Wine Refrigerator

Liebherr’s HWS 1800, a new alternative to under-counter wine fridges, can be installed anywhere. Its compact size (just 18 by 24 inches) is exactly the same as a speed oven’s. $1,999; liebherr-appliances.com.

Courtesy of Moen

Sleek Faucet

Pull-Down Convenience

The unique shape of Moen’s 90° faucet allows it to arc over big pots without bumping into them and lets it shoot water into every corner of the sink. The nearly six-foot-long hose makes it easy to pull out for filling large pots on the countertop. $480; moen.com.

Courtesy of Miele

Coffee Tech

New European Choices

Built-in European coffee systems for the would-be home barista aren’t new, but the number of companies now producing them is impressive. Among the latest brands available in the United States: Miele, Ariston, Fagor, Gaggenau and Electrolux.

Courtesy of GE

Space-Saving Oven

Two ovens in the space of one? The new GE Profile model fits a double oven into a standard 30-inch wall slot. $2,799; ge.com.

