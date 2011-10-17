Kitchen Knives Guide

Winemakers’ Prized Knives Winemakers who cook are as picky about knives as they are about grapes.

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

J.A. Henckels Twin Pro S 7” Santoku
“I got it to fill a hole in my knife box, but now it’s my favorite.” —Kevin Holt, MacRostie

Kyocera Ceramic 6” Chef’s knife (KC-130 WH)
“A razor-sharp edge means minimal browning of easily oxidizable foods, like pears.” —Jeff Mangahas, Hartford Family

Kasumi 7” Santoku
“Even though it was knocked off a bench and hit the winery owner’s foot, I still like how it keeps a keen edge.” —Blair Walter, Felton Road  Test Kitchen Discoveries

