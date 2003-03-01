Kitchen | Innovation

Food & Wine
March 01, 2003

An oven that can refrigerate? That's the idea behind Whirlpool's Polara. The appliance isn't just a space saver; it's a brilliant time-management tool. When you're ready to leave your house in the morning, you slide food inside and program the controls to chill mode, then enter the time you'd like cooking to begin. In case you're held up at the office, the oven turns into a warming drawer after cooking is complete. And if, an hour later, you still haven't pulled into the driveway, it automatically returns to cooling mode ($1,800; at Sears stores nationwide.)
-Monica F. Forrestall

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up