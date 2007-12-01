Kitchen Ideas: The Tiny Kitchen

Designed by Joan Schindler

For her clients, Manhattan interior designer Joan Schindler often designs showpiece kitchens. For herself, she devised something on a smaller scale—a kitchen that’s a mere seven-by-10 feet. "In a space this tiny, every inch means something," she says. Schindler removed the dropped ceiling, giving her room to install custom white-painted cabinets up to 10 feet high for extra storage. Her clever solution left her room to include a New Yorker’s ultimate luxury: a dishwasher. With two electric Miele burners on the marble counter above the dishwasher and a 30-inch GE microwave-convection oven installed in the wall next to the refrigerator, she still has enough cooking power to host small dinner parties.

Features

Refrigerator

Many New Yorkers settle for an under-counter fridge with little freezer space. But Schindler installed a built-in Northland refrigerator with a top freezer and an ice maker. At 18 inches wide, it’s the narrowest full-height fridge on the market. "It’s what every woman wants to be," she says: "Tall and skinny." $4,662; 800-223-3900 or northlandnka.com.

Pulls

The satin nickel–finished recessed Baldwin ring pulls sit flush against the drawers so Schindler doesn’t bump into them while she cooks. $13 each; 800-709-3494 or designerhardware.com.

Faucet and Sink

The gooseneck faucet from Lefroy Brooks is tall enough to wash pots in the 17-inch, cast-iron Kohler sink. Faucet, $1,226; 212-226-2242 or lefroybrooks.com. Sink from $300; 800-456-4537 or us.kohler.com.

Lighting

Under-cabinet halogen puck fixtures provide extra light. $22 for a three-puck kit; 866-290-5334 or acehardware.com.