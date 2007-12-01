Kitchen Ideas: The Tiny Kitchen

Christine Quinlan, Kristin Donnelly, and Ratha Tep
December 01, 2007

Designed by Joan Schindler

For her clients, Manhattan interior designer Joan Schindler often designs showpiece kitchens. For herself, she devised something on a smaller scale—a kitchen that’s a mere seven-by-10 feet. "In a space this tiny, every inch means something," she says. Schindler removed the dropped ceiling, giving her room to install custom white-painted cabinets up to 10 feet high for extra storage. Her clever solution left her room to include a New Yorker’s ultimate luxury: a dishwasher. With two electric Miele burners on the marble counter above the dishwasher and a 30-inch GE microwave-convection oven installed in the wall next to the refrigerator, she still has enough cooking power to host small dinner parties.

Features

Refrigerator

Many New Yorkers settle for an under-counter fridge with little freezer space. But Schindler installed a built-in Northland refrigerator with a top freezer and an ice maker. At 18 inches wide, it’s the narrowest full-height fridge on the market. "It’s what every woman wants to be," she says: "Tall and skinny." $4,662; 800-223-3900 or northlandnka.com.

Pulls

The satin nickel–finished recessed Baldwin ring pulls sit flush against the drawers so Schindler doesn’t bump into them while she cooks. $13 each; 800-709-3494 or designerhardware.com.

Faucet and Sink

The gooseneck faucet from Lefroy Brooks is tall enough to wash pots in the 17-inch, cast-iron Kohler sink. Faucet, $1,226; 212-226-2242 or lefroybrooks.com. Sink from $300; 800-456-4537 or us.kohler.com.

Lighting

Under-cabinet halogen puck fixtures provide extra light. $22 for a three-puck kit; 866-290-5334 or acehardware.com.

