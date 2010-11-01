Kitchen Equipment for the Vegetable-Centric Cook

The stereotype of the vegetarian as wan and anemic is fading fast as a new generation of red-blooded men and women push meat off (or to the side of) their plates. These five tools make preparing vegetables fun and are ideal for the vegetable-centric cook.

Jen Murphy
November 01, 2010


bamboo steamer

Courtesy of Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum

Steam It

This woven bamboo steamer basket fits perfectly over a pot. $42; cooperhewittshop.org.
vegetable scrubber

Courtesy of Fitzsu

Scrub It

This gold-toothed brush scrubs produce gently yet thoroughly. $99; fitzsu.com.
ceramic vegetable bowl

Courtesy of Fitzsu

Serve It

Viennese design studio Mischer Traxler packs ceramic powder around cauliflower to get an organic imprint. From $35; designmarketo.com.
boomerang wok

© The Conran Shop

Stir-Fry It

The Boomerang Wok's "cupping" edge helps flip ingredients. $140; conranusa.com.
swedish knife

Courtesy of Kiosk

Cut It

Scandinavians adore mushroom foraging. This Swedish-made knife, with a reindeer-horn handle, is for harvesting and cleaning. $80; kioskkiosk.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up