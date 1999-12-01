Kidding Around

Children will always adore Happy Meals, but parents who want their offspring to love real food have new options, from high-end takeout to junior cooking classes. The Culinary Institute of America, for instance, covers the basics at its Kids Culinary College in Hyde Park, New York (800-888-7850). Pint-size students might take their spring break at one of the MeriStar Resorts, where Michel Richard (chef-owner of Washington, D.C.'s Citronelle) has devised a children's menu with help from a panel of preteens (877-218-4928). Babies have their own haute cuisine choices at The Boca Raton Resort & Club in Florida, which offers a menu of biscuits, cereals and other favorites of the toothless crowd (561-395-3000). Read on for more kids' food news.

gourmet baby

Picky--er, discriminating--little eaters should sample the organic takeout from Manhattan's Avenue Bistro in flavors like Absolute Apple and Goldy Carrot (from $2.25 for 3 ounces; 212-579-3194).

for the mouths of babes

Mo Hotta-Mo Betta hot sauces for kids range in intensity from Cool Baby to Screaming Teen ($5.50 for 5 ounces; 800-462-3220). Nine-year-old Stephany Clark was a focus group of one when she and her mother developed mild Kidstuff Salsa ($2.50 for 12 ounces; 877-634-3782).

hey, squirt

As if Chocolate Moose Sauce and Berry Piggy Strawberry Sauce weren't enticing enough, Stonewall Kitchen packages them in irresistible squeeze bottles ($3.50 for 10.6 ounces; 800-207-JAMS).

dishes fit for a prince

Puiforcat's "Croquet Baby" bowl makes even strained carrots look beautiful (800-993-2580). Kids whose high-chair days are behind them can eat off Bernardaud's "French Accent" Limoges plates (800-884-7775).

tykes on bikes

For the child who shows signs of being a worldly epicure, Butterfield & Robinson's family bike trips offer activities to keep even three-year-olds happy while parents pedal. Adventures include visiting an oyster farm in Brittany, touring Swiss chocolate factories and fishing in Ireland (800-678-1147).