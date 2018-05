Zoo Tools

Fraternity boys might like AnimalHouse's Monkey Peeler and Punk-U-Pine Scrubber, but so will kids (from $8 for peeler; kitchenkapers.com).

Smiling Spoons

Zak! Designs's bright and cheerful Happy Spoons are made of sturdy melamine ($5 each; zak.com).

Safe Grater

The soft plastic handle on Williams-Sonoma Kids's grater helps prevent slips; a protective cover reduces the risk of scrapes ($15; williams-sonoma.com).-->