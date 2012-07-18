Khloé Kardashian Odom’s Favorite Restaurants

Photo courtesy of Stanley’s Restaurant.

Stanley’s Restaurant, Los Angeles

“Kim, Kourtney and I go here once a week. They have amazing salads and grilled artichokes.” stanleys83.com Photo courtesy of Carousel.

Carousel, Los Angeles

“This is our favorite Armenian restaurant. We go once a month, and it reminds us of our dad because he used to take us here once a week for dinner. It’s just so good, and the same people still work there from when I was younger. We order chicken kebab skewers, hummus, grape leaves, rice pilaf, pita bread and cheese boreg—a buttery pastry filled with different cheeses. It’s very authentic, very Armenian.” carouselrestaurant.com Photo courtesy of BOA.

BOA, Los Angeles

“They have a great chicken breast, and of course I have to have the mac and cheese [sigh]. Everything in moderation, though. I love the ambience, it’s outside and there are fire pits everywhere.” boasteak.com Photo courtesy of Philippe Chow.

Philippe Chow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York

“I love that they opened one in L.A. Here it’s all about the food—I love the chicken satay with the peanut butter sauce.” philippechow.com Photo © Alicea Ramkirpal.

Sybil’s Bakery & Restaurant, Queens, NY

“Lamar always takes me here and orders for me. I love going to Caribbean restaurants. I have limitations because I don’t eat pork, red meat or a lot of fish. Chicken and turkey—I can eat whatever I want. The restaurant is almost like a hut. There’s nowhere to sit, so you get your food to-go. I get a spicy jerk chicken on the bone with a bunch of mixed rices like rice with pigeon peas, West Indian fried rice and spinach rice, which is made with spinach, coconut milk and chickpeas.” 15924 Hillside Avenue, (718) 297-2359.

