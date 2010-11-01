Kenya Safari Resorts and Hotels

Safari accommodations range from tents to grand, colonial-style hotels. These four spots run the gamut, but they all offer incredible wine and food experiences.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2010

Micato Safaris

The outfitter's new nine-day East Africa Epicurean Safari offers big-game sightings, as well as trips to farms, local meals and a tour of Nairobi's farmers' market with Fairmont Hotels chef Hubert Des Marais.

Mount Kenya Safari Club

Winston Churchill was a member of this famous club in Nanyuki, a 35-minute flight from Nairobi. Today, the newly refurbished hotel has an ambitious organic garden.

Mara Safari Club

This luxe tent resort on the edge of the Maasai Mara wilderness reserve hosts bush dinners featuring East African dishes.

The Norfolk

A famous, grand, colonial-style hotel. Des Marais opened Nairobi's first serious wine bar here, plus a locavore-minded steak house, Tatu.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up