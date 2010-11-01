Kenya Safari Resorts and Hotels

The outfitter's new nine-day East Africa Epicurean Safari offers big-game sightings, as well as trips to farms, local meals and a tour of Nairobi's farmers' market with Fairmont Hotels chef Hubert Des Marais.

Winston Churchill was a member of this famous club in Nanyuki, a 35-minute flight from Nairobi. Today, the newly refurbished hotel has an ambitious organic garden.

This luxe tent resort on the edge of the Maasai Mara wilderness reserve hosts bush dinners featuring East African dishes.

A famous, grand, colonial-style hotel. Des Marais opened Nairobi's first serious wine bar here, plus a locavore-minded steak house, Tatu.