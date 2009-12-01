Kelly Wearstler's Top Kitchen Designs





Plus: Kelly Wearstler's 6 Rules for Kitchen Design

Interior designer Kelly Wearstler is all about glamour, as seen in the new Viceroy hotel in Anguilla and her new china line for Pickard. She also creates stylish home kitchens. Wearstler recently purchased the 1920s Beverly Hills estate of James Bond producer Albert Broccoli and gave the kitchen an old-Hollywood feel, with period touches like vintage Art Deco stools. The space is fantastic for parties, says her friend Lulu Powers, an L.A. caterer who prepares healthy, delicious and (of course) great-looking dishes there, like a tangy pomegranate-glazed salmon with Armenian rice.

Kelly Wearstler's Tips for a Glamorous Kitchen

Double Island

Wearstler renovated the kitchen with floor-to-ceiling cabinets along the walls, which maximizes storage but leaves no room for a counter. So she added two four-foot-wide islands, using one for prep and cleanup and the other for serving.

Countertops

For the two big islands, Wearstler enlarged a slab of vintage sandstone with an inch-and-a-half-wide border made with a similar type of stone. The border is quirk-miteredcut at an angle to form a lip that catches spills.

Cabinets

The cabinets are stainless steel with brass detailing. "Mixing metals keeps things from getting boring," Wearstler says, "and the brass warms up the steel." What looks like a china cabinet actually opens to reveal a large pantry.

Floor Runners

Wearstler halved a persimmon-and-gray Art Deco carpet from Mansour to make the runners that cover the ebonized walnut floor (mansourrug.com).