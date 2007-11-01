Just Say No to Nouveau

2005 Guy Breton Vieilles Vignes Morgon ($26) This sustainably-farmed Morgon from 80-year-old vines is supersaturated with wild strawberry flavor.

2005 Potel-Aviron Chénas ($17) A famed Burgundy producer and a longtime Beaujolais maker teamed up to make this gorgeous lily-scented wine.

2005 Terres Dorées Fleurie ($22) Jean-Paul Brun's use of natural yeasts and minimal sulfites allow this wine's soft cherry and vanilla aromas to stand out.