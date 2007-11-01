Just Say No to Nouveau

Beaujolais Nouveau is too fruit-punchy for our taste. We prefer deep, vibrant Beaujolais from the 10 cru villages:

Megan Krigbaum
November 01, 2007

2005 Guy Breton Vieilles Vignes Morgon ($26) This sustainably-farmed Morgon from 80-year-old vines is supersaturated with wild strawberry flavor.

2005 Potel-Aviron Chénas ($17) A famed Burgundy producer and a longtime Beaujolais maker teamed up to make this gorgeous lily-scented wine.

2005 Terres Dorées Fleurie ($22) Jean-Paul Brun's use of natural yeasts and minimal sulfites allow this wine's soft cherry and vanilla aromas to stand out.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up