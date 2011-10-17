Grilling Guide

F&W’s latest grilling articles, recipes, expert tips and more.
Editors’ Recipe Picks
Click through the “Recipes in this Article” box (at right) for twelve cookout favorites (like fragrant, fiery hot and smoky Jamaican Jerk Chicken) from F&W staff.
Choosing the Right Wine
Senior wine editor Ray Isle matches 25 affordable wines to grilled food of all kinds. Find wines for:
- Anything Slathered with Barbecue Sauce
- Burgers, Sausages and Spicy Rubs and Sauces
- Light Fish, Vegetables and Citrus Marinades
- Salmon and Other Rich Fish
- Simple Grilled Chicken and Pork Chops
- Steak and Lamb
Plus: Star Selections
Grilling How-to’s
Master the Grill in 10 Easy Steps
Steven Raichlen, host of TVs Barbecue University, distills a library of advice into 10 simple tips—with fabulous recipes to illustrate each lesson.
Secrets to Great Barbecue
Prize-winning barbecue expert Paul Kirk reveals the barbecue tips, tricks, rules and techniques that earned him the title “baron of BBQ.”
Making the Best Burgers
Four foolproof burgers from the F&W test kitchen.
Grilling News
- Best Grills for Parties
- Discoveries for the Grill: New Ingredients
- Excellent Store-Bought Sauces and Rubs
- Great New Grills