Grilling Guide

Editors’ Recipe Picks

Click through the “Recipes in this Article” box (at right) for twelve cookout favorites (like fragrant, fiery hot and smoky Jamaican Jerk Chicken) from F&W staff.

Choosing the Right Wine

Senior wine editor Ray Isle matches 25 affordable wines to grilled food of all kinds. Find wines for:

Plus: Star Selections

Grilling How-to’s

Master the Grill in 10 Easy Steps

Steven Raichlen, host of TVs Barbecue University, distills a library of advice into 10 simple tips—with fabulous recipes to illustrate each lesson.

Secrets to Great Barbecue

Prize-winning barbecue expert Paul Kirk reveals the barbecue tips, tricks, rules and techniques that earned him the title “baron of BBQ.”

Making the Best Burgers

Four foolproof burgers from the F&W test kitchen.

Grilling News

More Recipes and Features