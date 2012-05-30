July Fourth

Independence Day is a great reason for outdoor entertaining. To help you plan your party, we've rounded up different chefs' takes on the perfect July Fourth menu plus favorite recipes from our archives.

Food & Wine
May 29, 2012

Chefs' All-American Celebrations

July 4th Burger Bash

Bobby Flay, TV chef and grill master, knows plenty about hamburgerswhen to dress them up, when to leave them alone. He shares his best recipes and burger wisdom at a July Fourth party. Ethan Stowell's Fourth of July Party

"I want to be more Italian than anyone else in town," says Seattle chef Ethan Stowelleven at his Fourth of July party. He shows his ambition with a grilled feast on the beach. A Cowboy Chef's Fourth of July

Texas chef Tim Love channels the spirit of cattle-drive chuckwagon cooks for a July Fourth feast prepared over an open firesalad and all. July Fourth on the Grill

Chef Laurent Tourondel may be French, but few Americans grill a better steak. He shows his ability to revitalize American flavors with global accents at a July Fourth party on the porch of a friend's beach house. Independence Day on the Farm

Chef Paul Virant, a sixth-generation Missourian, returns to his family's horse farm to grill a sensational July Fourth meal. All Star Chefs Picnic in the Valley of Fire

A group of celebrity chefs with outposts in white-hot Las Vegas gather for a cool Fourth of July picnic in the Nevada desert.

