Independence Day is a great reason for outdoor entertaining. To help you plan your party, we've rounded up different chefs' takes on the perfect July Fourth menu plus favorite recipes from our archives.
Chefs' All-American Celebrations
July 4th Burger Bash
Bobby Flay, TV chef and grill master, knows plenty about hamburgerswhen to dress them up, when to leave them alone. He shares his best recipes and burger wisdom at a July Fourth party.
Ethan Stowell's Fourth of July Party
"I want to be more Italian than anyone else in town," says Seattle chef Ethan Stowelleven at his Fourth of July party. He shows his ambition with a grilled feast on the beach.
A Cowboy Chef's Fourth of July
Texas chef Tim Love channels the spirit of cattle-drive chuckwagon cooks for a July Fourth feast prepared over an open firesalad and all.
July Fourth on the Grill
Chef Laurent Tourondel may be French, but few Americans grill a better steak. He shows his ability to revitalize American flavors with global accents at a July Fourth party on the porch of a friend's beach house.
Independence Day on the Farm
Chef Paul Virant, a sixth-generation Missourian, returns to his family's horse farm to grill a sensational July Fourth meal.
All Star Chefs Picnic in the Valley of Fire
A group of celebrity chefs with outposts in white-hot Las Vegas gather for a cool Fourth of July picnic in the Nevada desert.
More Amazing Recipes:
