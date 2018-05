Chefs' All-American Celebrations





Bobby Flay, TV chef and grill master, knows plenty about hamburgers—when to dress them up, when to leave them alone. He shares his best recipes and burger wisdom at a July Fourth party.



"I want to be more Italian than anyone else in town," says Seattle chef Ethan Stowell—even at his Fourth of July party. He shows his ambition with a grilled feast on the beach.



Texas chef Tim Love channels the spirit of cattle-drive chuckwagon cooks for a July Fourth feast prepared over an open fire—salad and all.



Chef Laurent Tourondel may be French, but few Americans grill a better steak. He shows his ability to revitalize American flavors with global accents at a July Fourth party on the porch of a friend's beach house.



Chef Paul Virant, a sixth-generation Missourian, returns to his family's horse farm to grill a sensational July Fourth meal.



A group of celebrity chefs with outposts in white-hot Las Vegas gather for a cool Fourth of July picnic in the Nevada desert.

