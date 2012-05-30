Chefs' All-American Celebrations





Bobby Flay, TV chef and grill master, knows plenty about hamburgerswhen to dress them up, when to leave them alone. He shares his best recipes and burger wisdom at a July Fourth party.



"I want to be more Italian than anyone else in town," says Seattle chef Ethan Stowelleven at his Fourth of July party. He shows his ambition with a grilled feast on the beach.



Texas chef Tim Love channels the spirit of cattle-drive chuckwagon cooks for a July Fourth feast prepared over an open firesalad and all.



Chef Laurent Tourondel may be French, but few Americans grill a better steak. He shows his ability to revitalize American flavors with global accents at a July Fourth party on the porch of a friend's beach house.



Chef Paul Virant, a sixth-generation Missourian, returns to his family's horse farm to grill a sensational July Fourth meal.



A group of celebrity chefs with outposts in white-hot Las Vegas gather for a cool Fourth of July picnic in the Nevada desert.

