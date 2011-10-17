2007 Chefs Know Best Web Extras

Ingredients

What’s your favorite type of salt?



38%

Fleur de sel



24%

Maldon



10%

Kosher



What’s your favorite type of non-black pepper?



31%

Piment d’Espelette



12%

Cayenne



12%

Red chile



What’s your favorite butter?



31%

Plugrá



8%

Double Devon Cream



8%

Organic Valley



What’s your favorite part of the pig?



50%

Pork belly



20%

Whole pig



10%

Jowl



Where do you get your favorite cured meat?



6%

Salumi (salumicuredmeats.com



4%

DiPalo Dairy (212-226-1033)



4%

La Quercia (laquercia.us)



We’ve been seeing a lot of grains on menus. What’s your favorite?



26%

Barley



22%

Farro (Italian spelt)



20%

Quinoa



What’s worth making from scratch as a home cook?



29%

Pasta



19%

Jam



15%

Pickles



What’s your favorite newfangled ingredient for cooking?



30%

“I never use newfangled ingredients.”





Equipment

What’s your favorite pan?



39%

All-Clad



14%

Le Creuset



10%

Blue steel (no brand)



What’s your favorite new equipment or technology to make its way into the U.S. kitchen?



26%

Immersion circulation



14%

Dehydrator



12%

Pacojet



12%

Plancha griddle





Drinks

What’s your cocktail of choice?



14%

Mojito



14%

Single-malt Scotch on the rocks



6%

I don’t drink





Travel

What’s your favorite restaurant in the world?



6%

Chez Panisse in Berkeley, CA (1517 Shattuck Ave.; 510-548-5525)



6%

Louis XV in Monte Carlo, Monaco (Hôtel de Paris, Place du Casino; 011-377-9806-8864)



4%

Arzak in San Sebastián, Spain (Avda. Alcalde José Elósegui, 273; 011-34-94-327-8465)



4%

Jean Georges in New York City (1 Central Park West; 212-299-3900)



4%

L’Astrance in Paris, France (4 Rue Beethoven; 011-33-1-40-50-84-40)



What is the best food destination in the world?



18%

New York City



12%

France (Paris, Provence)



12%

Italy (Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna)



12%

Spain (San Sebastián)





Restaurant Trends

What’s the next big menu trend?



28%

Pared-down menu descriptions



16%

Melding of sweet and savory



10%

Japanese ingredients



What food trend do you want to disappear?



20%

Molecular gastronomy



14%

Foam





Other

How much of a role does science play in your kitchen? Please answer on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being all about the ingredients and 10 being all about the science.



33%

5



19%

1



15%

2



15%

3



What’s your favorite cookbook?



6%

Joy of Cooking



4%

Chez Panisse series



4%

Larousse Gastronomique



4%

The Zuni Cafe Cookbook



If you could open a fast-food place, what would it be?



18%

Taco stand



14%

Burger joint



10%

Barbecue joint



What kind of music do you think diners should listen to at your restaurant?



35%

Jazz



10%

Classical



3%

Classic rock ’n’ roll



3%

Indie/Alternative Rock



What kind of shoes do you wear in the kitchen?



38%

Clogs



12%

Designer shoes



10%

Birkenstocks

