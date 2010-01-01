Judges' Choice: Best New Vegetarian Dishes

In a salute to the vegetarian-cookbook pioneers who have guided a generation—and the young masters who are legends in the making—F&W asked five of the world's top talents for their most delicious new recipes.
Vegetarian Cookbook Authors & Their Recipes
- Madhur Jaffrey: Green-Lentil Curry
- Deborah Madison: Brussels Sprouts and Smoky Onions on Cheddar Toast
- Peter Berley: Feta-Filled Arepas
- Heidi Swanson: Crispy Kale-and-Tofu Salad with Coconut
- Anna Thomas: Baked Butternut Squash-and-Cheese Polenta
