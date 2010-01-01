Judges' Choice: Best New Chicken Dishes

Any chef with cooking cred can do wonders with pork belly. But chicken? That's not so trendy—or easy. So F&W asked five top restaurant critics to name their cities' best new chicken dish. Then we simplified the recipes for the home cook.
The Critics & The Chicken Recipes
- S. Irene Virbila, Los Angeles Times: Pan-Roasted Chicken with Citrus Sauce
- Michael Bauer, San Francisco Chronicle: Braised Chicken all'Arrabbiata
- Corby Kummer, Boston Magazine: Chicken-and-Okra Gumbo
- Brett Anderson, The Times-Picayune: Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts with Mustard Jus
- Patricia Sharpe, Texas Monthly: Hot-and-Crunchy Chicken Cones
