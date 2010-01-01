Judges' Choice: Best New Chicken Dishes

Any chef with cooking cred can do wonders with pork belly. But chicken? That's not so trendy—or easy. So F&W asked five top restaurant critics to name their cities' best new chicken dish. Then we simplified the recipes for the home cook.

Food & Wine
January 01, 2010

The Critics & The Chicken Recipes

 

More Recipe Polls:

Favorite Vegetarian RecipesFavorite New Vegetarian RecipesBest Pasta RecipesBest Pasta RecipesBest 5-Ingredient DessertsBest 5-Ingredient Desserts 

 

  

 

 

More Great Chicken Recipes:

Innovative Ideas for Chicken BreastsInnovative Ideas for Chicken BreastsIndulgent Fried ChickenIndulgent Fried ChickenPerfect Roast ChickenPerfect Roast Chicken
RELATED: Chicken and Cavatelli

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up