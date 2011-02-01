Jonathon Sawyer's Recipes for Omnivores

When Jonathon Sawyer opened the Greenhouse Tavern, he was pleased to see Cleveland's foodies come out in droves. But that wasn't enough. "I wanted the whole city to embrace Greenhouse," says Sawyer, an F&W Best New Chef 2010. So he tweaked the menu to appeal to every kind of eater, from carnivore to vegan. Main courses now range from a curried spaghetti squash–and–chickpea dish (prepared without meat or dairy) to a ravioli filled with a luscious blend of braised lamb shank and house-made fromage blanc. For the extreme carnivore, there's Fifth Quarter, a daily-changing dish featuring the tasty bits left over after a pig has been butchered and quartered (hence the name). Here, F&W streamlines some of Sawyer's eclectic recipes for omnivores.

Chef Way: Ham-Cut Steaks and House-Made Pickled Onions

© Amelia Zatik Sawyer

At the Greenhouse Tavern, Sawyer marinates "ham-cut" steaks overnight in fish sauce and olive oil. He also makes his own vinegar to pickle onions for the dish.

Easy Way: Grilled Steaks with Onion Sauce and Onion Relish

© David Malosh

Marinating rib eye steaks for two hours adds terrific flavor. Jarred cocktail onions are an excellent stand-in for the DIY kind. Making fries the way Sawyer does is too much of a project, so buy frozen fries and bake them in the oven instead.

Chef Way: Artichoke and Farro Fricassee

© Amelia Zatik Sawyer

At the Greenhouse Tavern, Sawyer poaches artichokes in white wine for his farro fricassee. He then uses the reserved braising liquid to cook farro.

Easy Way: Farro with Artichokes and Herb Salad

© David Malosh

As a shortcut, buy marinated artichokes and use chicken broth to simmer the farro.

Chef Way: Spaghetti Squash and Chickpea Curry with Roasted Squash Seeds

© Amelia Zatik Sawyer

For this vegetarian dish, Sawyer makes his own curry, cooks his own chickpeas and roasts the seeds from the squash to use as garnish.

© David Malosh

This simplified recipe calls for store-bought curry paste and canned chickpeas. Pumpkin seeds from the supermarket are also a fine substitute.

Easy Way: Pappardelle with Braised Lamb and Eggplant Ragù

© David Malosh

At the Greenhouse Tavern, Sawyer makes a lamb-shank ravioli with homemade pasta and a filling of braised lamb and house-made fromage blanc. The simplified version here calls for tossing store-bought pappardelle with a lamb ragù and sour cream.

Plus

Vegetable Dishes for Carnivores Meat Dishes by the Best Butchers More Chef Recipes Made Easy