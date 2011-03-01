Joël Robuchon: From Haute to Healthy

I count myself among the 45 million Americans currently on a diet, consulting weight-loss gurus at every turn. But no pep talk has ever been as compelling as my recent chat with Joël Robuchon, the world's most Michelin-starred chef. At his L'Atelier in Manhattan, he spoke passionately about his commitment to healthy eatingtouting his favorite ingredients ("One should eat cumin every day!") and championing the scientists who advise him ("We the chefs have a responsibility to learn about the chemical makeup of food!").

Today he eliminates as much butter, oil and salt from his new dishes as possible. "I developed so many healthy recipes over two months that I lost 22 pounds," Robuchon boasts. The recipes here show what this legend can do.

