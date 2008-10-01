Joe Campanale’s Aperitivo Wines

2007 Zeni Pinot Grigio Ramato ($20)

From the Trentino region of northern Italy, this copper-colored rosé is crisp, nicely fruity and deeply minerally.

2006 Bisson Bianchetta Genovese ($22)

A minerally, briny coastal white made in Liguria’s rugged coastal terrain.

2006 Grosjean Gamay ($22)

This light, berry-flavored red wine from the border of Switzerland is best served chilled.

2004 Damijan Kaplja ($72)

Unlike most whites, this full-bodied blend of Chardonnay, Tocai Friulano and Malvasia Istriana from Friuli is actually best at red wine–serving temperature.



