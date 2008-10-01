Joe Campanale’s Aperitivo Wines

True believers in the Italian aperitivo, the team behind New York’s Dell’anima restaurant serves tempting but healthy snacks with light and refreshing wines. Here are Joe Campanale’s wine picks.

Nick Fauchald
October 01, 2008

2007 Zeni Pinot Grigio Ramato ($20)

From the Trentino region of northern Italy, this copper-colored rosé is crisp, nicely fruity and deeply minerally.

2006 Bisson Bianchetta Genovese ($22)

A minerally, briny coastal white made in Liguria’s rugged coastal terrain.

2006 Grosjean Gamay ($22)

This light, berry-flavored red wine from the border of Switzerland is best served chilled.

2004 Damijan Kaplja ($72)

Unlike most whites, this full-bodied blend of Chardonnay, Tocai Friulano and Malvasia Istriana from Friuli is actually best at red wine–serving temperature.

Plus:

Healthy Italian Hors d’Oeuvres

Value Wines from Italy’s Piedmont Region

