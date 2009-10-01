Joe Bastianich’s Energizing Italian Recipes

Looking to lose weight, star restaurateur and winemaker Joe Bastianich began running. And running. Now a marathoner, he stays energized with the recipes here.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2009

As an owner of more than one dozen restaurants—including his flagship, New York City’s Babbo, which he co-owns with chef Mario Batali—it’s amazing that restaurateur Joe Bastianich has time to eat, let alone make wine and train for marathons. But over the past two years, he has lost an astonishing amount of weight (he won’t say exactly how much) by running on most days, alternating five-, seven- and nine-mile sessions. He even ran a half-marathon during a recent trip to Italy, where he visited his new Barolo property, Brandini La Morra.

To help stay energized for his workouts and his non-stop work schedule (he’ll open an Italian specialty food shop, Eataly, in Manhattan), Bastianich turns to complex carbohydrates. He starts his day with a honey-sweetened arborio rice pudding. Dinner might be a recipe inspired by his mother, chef Lidia Bastianich: white beans simmered with tomatoes and Swiss chard to make a satisfying stew.

“Beans are a real go-to for me,” he says. Still, Bastianich eats steaks and lardo often. “Running so much makes me worry about getting enough calories,” he explains.

More Fantastic Recipes:

Joe BastianichMolto Joe: Joe BastianichHealthy Pasta DishesHealthy Pasta Dishes Best Healthy Recipes EverBest Healthy Recipes Ever

Joe Bastianich on Wine

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up